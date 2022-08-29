U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, N.C., conducts a walk through at the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, Aug. 29, 2022. Fort Bragg has started to move Soldiers to other barracks throughout the installation from the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855801
|VIRIN:
|220829-A-NJ170-130
|Filename:
|DOD_109192837
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks move, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
