    Smoke Bomb Hill Barracks move

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, N.C., conducts a walk through at the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, Aug. 29, 2022. Fort Bragg has started to move Soldiers to other barracks throughout the installation from the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 18:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855799
    VIRIN: 220829-A-NJ170-933
    Filename: DOD_109192800
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    SMOKE BOMB HILL BARRACKS
    SMOKE BOMB HILL
    35TH CORPS SIGNAL BRIGADE

