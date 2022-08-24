Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ISR Training Enhanced through the MC-12W

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance instructors and students traveled to San Angelo Regional Airport-Mathis Field, to gain first-hand exposure with the MC-12W and interact with its crew members Aug. 24, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855798
    VIRIN: 220824-F-MU509-596
    Filename: DOD_109192788
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISR
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    MC-12W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT