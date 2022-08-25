AAFB 23rd Annual Cattle Drive

Airmen and families from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, participate in the 23rd Annual Cattle Drive, Aug. 25, 2022. Leaders from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and local community drove more than 20 longhorn cattle through the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855797
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-YW496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192749
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
