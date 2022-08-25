Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB 23rd Annual Cattle Drive

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and families from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, participate in the 23rd Annual Cattle Drive, Aug. 25, 2022. Leaders from the 97th Air Mobility Wing and local community drove more than 20 longhorn cattle through the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855797
    VIRIN: 220830-F-YW496-1001
    Filename: DOD_109192749
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 

    This work, AAFB 23rd Annual Cattle Drive, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community
    altus air force base
    cattle drive
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    longhorn cattle

