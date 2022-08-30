Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Mexico Ambassador Road Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONION-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 Ambassadors travelled across New Mexico, visiting bases to talk about how AFW2 can help wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians. Each location brought unique audiences, from RPA crews to special tactics Airmen, all of whom may end up one day needing our program. AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated and federally funded organization tasked with taking care of the Air Force's seriously and very seriously wounded, ill and injured.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855796
    VIRIN: 220830-O-OR487-231
    PIN: 220830
    Filename: DOD_109192736
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONION-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Mexico Ambassador Road Show, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    Kirtland AFB
    AFW2
    Outreach and Ambassador

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT