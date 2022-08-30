AFW2 Ambassadors travelled across New Mexico, visiting bases to talk about how AFW2 can help wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians. Each location brought unique audiences, from RPA crews to special tactics Airmen, all of whom may end up one day needing our program. AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated and federally funded organization tasked with taking care of the Air Force's seriously and very seriously wounded, ill and injured.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855796
|VIRIN:
|220830-O-OR487-231
|PIN:
|220830
|Filename:
|DOD_109192736
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONION-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Mexico Ambassador Road Show, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
