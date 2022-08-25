Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Security Clearance Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Personnel Security Lead Jacqueline Stine and the Consolidated Security Office's Chief of Security Jennifer Turpin, explain the security clearance process. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 855795
    VIRIN: 220825-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109192732
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Security Clearance Process, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Clearance
    AFLCMC
    Information Protection
    Security Clearance Process

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT