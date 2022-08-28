U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffanie Johnson participates in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 28, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games saw service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quince Lanford)
|08.28.2022
|08.30.2022 14:42
|Video Productions
|855793
|220828-A-XS819-1001
|DOD_109192699
|00:02:02
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|1
|1
This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by SGT Quince Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
