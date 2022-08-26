Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Quince Lanford 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jeffrey Jones participates in the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 26, 2022. Hosted by the U.S. Army at the Walt Disney World Resort, this year’s Warrior Games saw service members and veterans from across the DoD competing in a variety of adaptive sports alongside armed forces athletes from Canada and Ukraine. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Quince Lanford)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855792
    VIRIN: 220826-A-XS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_109192695
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games, by SGT Quince Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DHA
    Army Recovery Care Program
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

