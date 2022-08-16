Members from the Coast Guard Sector-Maryland National Capital Region Port Safety and Security Team inspect containers Tuesday, Aug. 23,2022 at the Port of Baltimore. The Port Safety and Security team ensures that U.S. waterfront facilities that transfer and receive hazardous cargo over water are in compliance with U.S. federal and international regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno).
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855791
|VIRIN:
|220816-G-VP451-258
|Filename:
|DOD_109192670
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard members inspect containers at the Port of Baltimore, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT