    Coast Guard members inspect containers at the Port of Baltimore

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Members from the Coast Guard Sector-Maryland National Capital Region Port Safety and Security Team inspect containers Tuesday, Aug. 23,2022 at the Port of Baltimore. The Port Safety and Security team ensures that U.S. waterfront facilities that transfer and receive hazardous cargo over water are in compliance with U.S. federal and international regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno).

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855791
    VIRIN: 220816-G-VP451-258
    Filename: DOD_109192670
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MD, US

    Portsafety
    Portsecurity
    inspectionteam
    containterinspection

