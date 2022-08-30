Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City, La.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescues two stranded boaters in the Atchafalaya Basin near Morgan City, Louisiana on Aug. 30, 2022. The boaters were transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    New Orleans
    hoist
    MH-60
    helicopter
    Morgan City

