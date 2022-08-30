Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City, La.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescues two stranded boaters in the Atchafalaya Basin near Morgan City, Louisiana on Aug. 30, 2022. The boaters were transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855789
|VIRIN:
|220839-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192666
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
