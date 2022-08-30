Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City, La.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescues two stranded boaters in the Atchafalaya Basin near Morgan City, Louisiana on Aug. 30, 2022. The boaters were transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video by Air Station New Orleans)