    JBER paratroopers conduct airborne operations

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct airborne operations at Malemute Drop Zone with support from U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855780
    VIRIN: 220823-F-RJ686-2001
    Filename: DOD_109192452
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, JBER paratroopers conduct airborne operations, by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17A Globemaster III

    C-17
    paratroopers
    airborne
    joint operations

