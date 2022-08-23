JBER paratroopers conduct airborne operations

U.S Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct airborne operations at Malemute Drop Zone with support from U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
