    Spirit of a Soldier

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Warriors come from different backgrounds and upbringings. There is no formula or outside force that creates a Warrior. It purely comes from within. They make peace with unsteady ground and ride in the direction of challenge and adversity to face it head on. The tools, weapons and wars over the years may have changed, but the spirit of a Warrior hasn't.

    Video done with help from U.S. Army Reserve Capt. James Kim, 364th ESC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 12:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855776
    VIRIN: 220503-A-JG911-219
    Filename: DOD_109192417
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Montana
    .50-Cal
    364th ESC
    79th TSC
    652 RSG

