Warriors come from different backgrounds and upbringings. There is no formula or outside force that creates a Warrior. It purely comes from within. They make peace with unsteady ground and ride in the direction of challenge and adversity to face it head on. The tools, weapons and wars over the years may have changed, but the spirit of a Warrior hasn't.
Video done with help from U.S. Army Reserve Capt. James Kim, 364th ESC
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 12:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855776
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-JG911-219
|Filename:
|DOD_109192417
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spirit of a Soldier, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT