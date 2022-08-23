Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    413th Flight Test Squadron UH-1 Huey hoist

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Jaime Bishopp 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 413th Flight Test Squadron engaged in extraction exercises with Tactical Air Control Party Airmen from the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla, Aug. 23, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855771
    VIRIN: 220829-F-RI677-035
    Filename: DOD_109192399
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 413th Flight Test Squadron UH-1 Huey hoist, by Jaime Bishopp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Eglin Air Force Base

    UH-1 Huey

    20th Air Support Operations Squadron
    413th Flight Test Squadron

