GREYWOLF Bradley Range

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fired their Bradley Fighting Vehicles as part of the 'Fit to Fight' exercise. As part of this exercise every weapon and weapons system within the brigade must be tested to ensure that it is fully mission capable. This guarantees that the unit is ready to stand by its NATO allies and regional security partners to provide a combat-credible force.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855764
|VIRIN:
|220820-A-GY122-931
|Filename:
|DOD_109192321
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
