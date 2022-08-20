Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREYWOLF Bradley Range

    POLAND

    08.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Porter 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fired their Bradley Fighting Vehicles as part of the 'Fit to Fight' exercise. As part of this exercise every weapon and weapons system within the brigade must be tested to ensure that it is fully mission capable. This guarantees that the unit is ready to stand by its NATO allies and regional security partners to provide a combat-credible force.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855764
    VIRIN: 220820-A-GY122-931
    Filename: DOD_109192321
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PL

    This work, GREYWOLF Bradley Range, by SSG Charles Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Cavalry Division
    bradley
    GREYWOLF
    Armored
    Poland
    3ABCT

