Sailors Perform Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855761" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Production Management (PM) teams 21 and 25 perform maintenance on various non-tight doors aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Gruss)