Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Perform Maintenance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Gruss 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Production Management (PM) teams 21 and 25 perform maintenance on various non-tight doors aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Gruss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 11:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855761
    VIRIN: 220628-N-WO152-0001
    Filename: DOD_109192189
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance, by PO3 Samuel Gruss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT