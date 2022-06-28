Sailors Perform Maintenance

Production Management (PM) teams 21 and 25 perform maintenance on various non-tight doors aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Gruss)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855761
|VIRIN:
|220628-N-WO152-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109192189
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
