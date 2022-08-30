Bay County Sheriffs Department hosted a Stop the Bleed class at Tyndall, where students were taught how to pack wounds and utilize tourniquets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855752
|VIRIN:
|220830-F-NB615-870
|PIN:
|220830
|Filename:
|DOD_109192071
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stop the Bleed with Bay County Sheriffs Dept., by A1C Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall Air Force Base
