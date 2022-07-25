1437th Engineer Company: Operator Training with New BEBS

Michigan National Guard soldiers from 1437th Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, engage in operator training on a new Bridge Erection Boat (BEB) on Jul 27, 2022, at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The 1437th Engineer Company has recently acquired 14 new BEBs and is undergoing two weeks of training for operation and maintenance, from Jul 25. - Aug. 5. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
07.25.2022
08.30.2022
Video Productions
|855751
|220725-F-SB302-917
|DOD_109192069
|00:00:59
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|0
|0
