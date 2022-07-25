Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1437th Engineer Company: Operator Training with New BEBS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard soldiers from 1437th Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, engage in operator training on a new Bridge Erection Boat (BEB) on Jul 27, 2022, at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. The 1437th Engineer Company has recently acquired 14 new BEBs and is undergoing two weeks of training for operation and maintenance, from Jul 25. - Aug. 5. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855751
    VIRIN: 220725-F-SB302-917
    Filename: DOD_109192069
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1437th Engineer Company: Operator Training with New BEBS, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Bridge Company
    1437th Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT