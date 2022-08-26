Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patoka Lake receives new queen bee

    PATOKA LAKE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger and Bee Keeper Jim Merkley replaces a lost queen bee in one of the hives at Patoka Lake, Indiana.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855748
    VIRIN: 220826-A-PA223-989
    Filename: DOD_109192016
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PATOKA LAKE, IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patoka Lake receives new queen bee, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    bee
    Louisville District
    Patoka Lake

