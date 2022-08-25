Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing Robotics Process Automation Roadshow

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Michael A. Green, Air Force Financial Systems Services, Robotics Process Automation (RPA) program manager, discusses the RPA Roadshow's purpose and intent at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. During the RPA Roadshow three day workshop, the team was able to help guide Aviano AB service and community members to bring their innovative and process improvement ideas to life. At the end of the workshop the class presented their process improvements concepts, and how to implement them, to base leadership with the intent of bringing them back to their units. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 08:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855745
    VIRIN: 220830-F-EZ112-1003
    Filename: DOD_109191994
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Robotics Process Automation Roadshow, by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robotics
    Aviano
    process improvement
    innovation
    spark tank

