31st Fighter Wing Robotics Process Automation Roadshow

Michael A. Green, Air Force Financial Systems Services, Robotics Process Automation (RPA) program manager, discusses the RPA Roadshow's purpose and intent at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 25, 2022. During the RPA Roadshow three day workshop, the team was able to help guide Aviano AB service and community members to bring their innovative and process improvement ideas to life. At the end of the workshop the class presented their process improvements concepts, and how to implement them, to base leadership with the intent of bringing them back to their units. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)