NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 14, 2022) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain held a change of command ceremony where Capt. Teague Suarez relieved Capt. David Baird as commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain July 14, 2022. Suarez assumed command from Baird as both commander, U.S. Naval Activities, Spain and commanding officer, NAVSTA Rota. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 06:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855742
|VIRIN:
|220714-N-TC338-1001
|PIN:
|14567
|Filename:
|DOD_109191986
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVSTA Rota Change of Command, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
