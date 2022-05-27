Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Gun: Maverick Opening on NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Fry 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Station Rota enjoyed the first on base showing of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. MWR hosted the movie night at the Drive In with the evening including photo shoots, games, competitions and a surprise flyover to start the movie. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology.

