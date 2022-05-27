Top Gun: Maverick Opening on NAVSTA Rota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Naval Station Rota enjoyed the first on base showing of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, kicking off Memorial Day weekend. MWR hosted the movie night at the Drive In with the evening including photo shoots, games, competitions and a surprise flyover to start the movie. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology.