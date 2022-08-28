Lithuania Military Tattoo 2022 Concert B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Band participate in the Lithuania Military Concert 2022 at Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 28, 2022. The Big Red One Band is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly performing alongside nine other NATO ally bands during a historical, inaugural military tattoo hosted by Lithuanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855733
|VIRIN:
|220830-A-KB014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191914
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
