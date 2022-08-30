A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off from Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2022. The 79th EFS projects combat airpower across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, supporting personnel, improving force movement, and showing U.S. and partner nations resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 03:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855730
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-FT779-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109191802
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 79th EFS "Tigers" on the prowl, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT