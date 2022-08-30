79th EFS "Tigers" on the prowl

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off from Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2022. The 79th EFS projects combat airpower across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, supporting personnel, improving force movement, and showing U.S. and partner nations resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)