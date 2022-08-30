Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th EFS "Tigers" on the prowl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, takes off from Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2022. The 79th EFS projects combat airpower across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, supporting personnel, improving force movement, and showing U.S. and partner nations resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 03:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855730
    VIRIN: 220824-F-FT779-2002
    Filename: DOD_109191802
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th EFS "Tigers" on the prowl, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16CJ
    Air force
    79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT