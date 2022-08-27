MRF-D 22: Marines participate in 1st Brigade Exercise Predator's Run 22

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, Australian Army soldiers, Malaysian army soldiers, and Philippine army soldiers participate in exercise Predator’s Run at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 20-27, 2022. Predator's Run 22 is a multinational exercise that simulates littoral combined arms maneuver in a large-scale force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2022 00:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855720
|VIRIN:
|220827-M-YO040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191669
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
