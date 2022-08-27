Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 22: Marines participate in 1st Brigade Exercise Predator's Run 22

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, Australian Army soldiers, Malaysian army soldiers, and Philippine army soldiers participate in exercise Predator’s Run at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 20-27, 2022. Predator's Run 22 is a multinational exercise that simulates littoral combined arms maneuver in a large-scale force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.30.2022 00:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855720
    VIRIN: 220827-M-YO040-1001
    Filename: DOD_109191669
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, MRF-D 22: Marines participate in 1st Brigade Exercise Predator's Run 22, by Cpl Cameron Hermanet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Brigade
    usmcnews
    MRF-D 22
    Predator’s Run

