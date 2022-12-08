Stacks DFAC Competition

The Philip A. Connelly Program is the personification of food service excellence executed by culinary specialists resulting in the presentation of extremely gratifying dining experiences across all Army food service platforms in garrison and field environments.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855704
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-FF323-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109191315
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
