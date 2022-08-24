Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    September is National Preparedness Month. Are you ready? Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Throughout the season, an average of three tropical storms and two hurricanes occur in Hawaii. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announces a below-normal 2022 Central Pacific hurricane season with two to four tropical cyclones predicted this year. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 17:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855703
    VIRIN: 220824-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109191314
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    emergency preparedness
    hurricane season
    TCCOR
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT