Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit

September is National Preparedness Month. Are you ready? Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Throughout the season, an average of three tropical storms and two hurricanes occur in Hawaii. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announces a below-normal 2022 Central Pacific hurricane season with two to four tropical cyclones predicted this year. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)