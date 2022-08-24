September is National Preparedness Month. Are you ready? Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Throughout the season, an average of three tropical storms and two hurricanes occur in Hawaii. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announces a below-normal 2022 Central Pacific hurricane season with two to four tropical cyclones predicted this year. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 17:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|855703
|VIRIN:
|220824-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191314
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Prepare for Hurricane Season: Be informed, make a plan, build a kit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT