AFRL En Route Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855698" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The En Route Care Training Department in the United States School of Aerospace Medicine, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing, trains medical personnel across the Department of Defense to transport and deliver care to warfighters all over the world.



While instructors use traditional training methods such as classroom lectures in their courses, the emphasis is on more immersive simulated environments. They use training scenarios paired with an array of fuselage trainers that create an environment so realistic that deployed en route care medical personnel feel like they’ve “been there before.”

