    AFRL En Route Care

    OH, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The En Route Care Training Department in the United States School of Aerospace Medicine, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing, trains medical personnel across the Department of Defense to transport and deliver care to warfighters all over the world.

    While instructors use traditional training methods such as classroom lectures in their courses, the emphasis is on more immersive simulated environments. They use training scenarios paired with an array of fuselage trainers that create an environment so realistic that deployed en route care medical personnel feel like they’ve “been there before.”

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 855698
    VIRIN: 220719-O-NQ323-519
    Filename: DOD_109191273
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: OH, US

    AFRL
    USAFSAM
    711 Human Performance Wing
    en route care
    aerospace medicine

