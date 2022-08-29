Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Dragon 2022

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.29.2022

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220826-N-N0842-1001 KAUAI, Hawaii—Forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S Missile Defense Agency, and U.S Navy successfully conducted Pacific Dragon 2022. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon enhances participating forces’ interoperability to track and report on integrated air and missile defense targets. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Missile Defense Agency)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 18:01
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    missile
    USS Fitzgerald
    Pacific Dragon
    Pacific Dragon 22

