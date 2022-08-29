220826-N-N0842-1001 KAUAI, Hawaii—Forces from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Republic of Korea Navy, U.S Missile Defense Agency, and U.S Navy successfully conducted Pacific Dragon 2022. Hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Pacific Dragon enhances participating forces’ interoperability to track and report on integrated air and missile defense targets. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Missile Defense Agency)
