I Am Team NAVFAC – Meet Joe Jones, Weight Handling Equipment Coordinator for NAVFAC MIDLANT

220829-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, VA (Aug. 29, 2022) Meet Joe Jones, Weight Handling Equipment (WHE) Coordinator for Naval facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) – “I Am Team NAVFAC.” The WHE Program not only delivers quality services that are vital to the Fleet and the Warfighter, but also they ensure all shore-based WH operations are performed safely and on time. NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)