Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airpark Adventure: MC-130E Combat Talon I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The MC-130E Combat Talon I was a specially modified Lockheed C-130E Hercules designed to provide unique airpower capability for United States Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 855684
    VIRIN: 220829-F-HK519-1001
    Filename: DOD_109191091
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpark Adventure: MC-130E Combat Talon I, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Commandos
    MC-130E
    Combat Talon I
    Airpark
    Airpark Adventure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT