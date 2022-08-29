The MC-130E Combat Talon I was a specially modified Lockheed C-130E Hercules designed to provide unique airpower capability for United States Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855684
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-HK519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109191091
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airpark Adventure: MC-130E Combat Talon I, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
