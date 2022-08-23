Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Malemute DZ Ops Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct operations at Malemute Drop Zone with support from 62nd Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster IIIs, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855682
    VIRIN: 220823-F-UN330-1002
    Filename: DOD_109191007
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malemute DZ Ops Broll, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne Operations

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    C-17
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    JBER
    11thABN
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT