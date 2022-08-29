August BridgeChat 2022 - Decision Making

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This month's BridgeChat focuses on Decision Making - a skill used by Airmen at every level. While the decisions we make impact individuals, communities and circumstances, the speed at which decisions are made can have a critical impact on mission success. By encouraging decisions to be made from the highest level to the lowest, we are able to lead the way in competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)