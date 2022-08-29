August BridgeChat 2022 - Decision Making

This month's BridgeChat focuses on Decision Making - a skill used by Airmen at every level. While the decisions we make impact individuals, communities and circumstances, the speed at which decisions are made can have a critical impact on mission success. By encouraging decisions to be made from the highest level to the lowest, we are able to lead the way in competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 14:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|855679
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-TT702-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190946
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
ACC
Moody Air Force Base
23rd Wing
Bridge Chat
BridgeChat
