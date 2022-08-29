Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August BridgeChat 2022 - Decision Making

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    This month's BridgeChat focuses on Decision Making - a skill used by Airmen at every level. While the decisions we make impact individuals, communities and circumstances, the speed at which decisions are made can have a critical impact on mission success. By encouraging decisions to be made from the highest level to the lowest, we are able to lead the way in competition and combat. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 14:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 855679
    VIRIN: 220829-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_109190946
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

