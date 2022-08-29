On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George provides a relaxation exercise to help leaders relax during periods of stress.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855678
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190942
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Leadership Snacks; Leaders Relax, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT