Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anniston Munitions Center Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Cross on the Morning Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Anniston Army Depot

    Lt. Col. Daniel Cross talks to Depot Commander Col. Eric McCoy on a recent episode of the Morning Show. Lt. Col. Cross recently became the new commander of Anniston Munitions Center. Welcome to Anniston, Lt. Col. Cross!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 855672
    VIRIN: 220824-A-A4502-002
    Filename: DOD_109190730
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anniston Munitions Center Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Cross on the Morning Show, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniston
    Anniston Army Depot
    Anniston Munitions Center
    joint munitions command
    Joint Munitions Command; Anniston Munitions Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT