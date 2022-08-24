Anniston Munitions Center Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Cross on the Morning Show

Lt. Col. Daniel Cross talks to Depot Commander Col. Eric McCoy on a recent episode of the Morning Show. Lt. Col. Cross recently became the new commander of Anniston Munitions Center. Welcome to Anniston, Lt. Col. Cross!
|08.24.2022
|08.29.2022 12:39
|Newscasts
|855672
|220824-A-A4502-002
|DOD_109190730
|00:06:22
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|1
|1
