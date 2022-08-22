B-52 Stratofortress bombers arrive at RAF Fairford, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 09:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855661
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190424
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bomber Task Force Europe mission begins at RAF Fairford, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT