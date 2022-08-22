Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe mission begins at RAF Fairford

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    B-52 Stratofortress bombers arrive at RAF Fairford, as part of a Bomber Task Force Europe mission.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB

    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe mission begins at RAF Fairford, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    LightTheWay

