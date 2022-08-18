This webinar covers setting up the Contact Form and Contact Form Dashboard. These two modules work together to allow site visitors a method of contacting Site Managers.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855660
|VIRIN:
|220818-O-KS391-781
|Filename:
|DOD_109190389
|Length:
|00:38:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFPIMS Contact Form Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
