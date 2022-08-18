Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPIMS Contact Form Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers setting up the Contact Form and Contact Form Dashboard. These two modules work together to allow site visitors a method of contacting Site Managers.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855660
    VIRIN: 220818-O-KS391-781
    Filename: DOD_109190389
    Length: 00:38:54
    Location: US

    Contact
    AFPIMS
    Contact Form

