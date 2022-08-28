The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 08:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855657
|VIRIN:
|220828-M-WJ192-425
|Filename:
|DOD_109190310
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wrap Up Highlights, by Cpl Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
