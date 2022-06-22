USAG Benelux Soldiers run to Chièvres city hall, in Chièvres, Belgium, June. 22, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855650
|VIRIN:
|220622-A-RX599-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109190155
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Benelux Soldiers run to Chièvres city hall, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT