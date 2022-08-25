NATO Secretary General's visit to the Canadian Arctic (BROLL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855648" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg traveled to the Canadian Arctic on Thursday (25 August 2022) as part of a three-day visit hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and accompanied by Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Defence Minister Anita Anand, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre. B-roll includes footage of their visit to one of the North Warning System sites, the Canadian High Arctic Research Station and Operation Nanook-Nunakput in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut on 25 August.