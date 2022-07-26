Sanshin is in our blood

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mrs. Kaori Kinjo, shares what it means to share the sanshin music with service members on Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2022. One of the characteristics of Ryukyuan culture was the way in which it's mixed together components from different cultural sources like the sanshin, to create unique Okinawan elements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)