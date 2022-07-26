Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sanshin is in our blood

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Mrs. Kaori Kinjo, shares what it means to share the sanshin music with service members on Okinawa, Japan, July 26, 2022. One of the characteristics of Ryukyuan culture was the way in which it's mixed together components from different cultural sources like the sanshin, to create unique Okinawan elements. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    Culture
    Sanshin
    Kadena Air Base

