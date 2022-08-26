Commanders, senior noncommissioned officers and staff principles from Allied Forces North Battalion converged on this Polish city on the Oder River to plan the unit’s activities for the coming year August 16-17. The battalion supports the NATO mission in Europe by ensuring individual readiness through training, logistics and human resources for roughly 600 Soldiers and their families assigned to U.S. and NATO military units in 13 countries across northern Europe.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 03:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855644
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-QI808-0001
|PIN:
|220826
|Filename:
|DOD_109190098
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT