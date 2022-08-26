Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    08.26.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Commanders, senior noncommissioned officers and staff principles from Allied Forces North Battalion converged on this Polish city on the Oder River to plan the unit’s activities for the coming year August 16-17. The battalion supports the NATO mission in Europe by ensuring individual readiness through training, logistics and human resources for roughly 600 Soldiers and their families assigned to U.S. and NATO military units in 13 countries across northern Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 03:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855644
    VIRIN: 220826-A-QI808-0001
    PIN: 220826
    Filename: DOD_109190098
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Allied Forces North Battalion leaders develop plan for coming year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT