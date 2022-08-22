Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15 Celebrates 50 Years of Air Superiority

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The F-15 Eagle celebrates 50 years of air dominance since its first flight on July 27, 1972.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 19:44
    Category: Commercials
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, F-15 Celebrates 50 Years of Air Superiority, by A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    fighter
    f15
    anniversary
    Eagle
    airpower

