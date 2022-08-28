Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Center, DoD Support of NASA's Artemis I Launch

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Video by Sean Castellano 

    United States Space Command

    220828-F-BL637-1001 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) 1st Air Force Detachment Three, under the direction of U.S. Space Command, mans a Space Operations Center in preparation for the DoD’s support of NASA’s Artemis I launch Aug. 29, 2022. (U.S. Space Command video by Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855622
    VIRIN: 220828-F-BL637-1001
    Filename: DOD_109189668
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Center, DoD Support of NASA's Artemis I Launch, by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    SPACECOM
    U.S. Space Command
    Astronaut Recovery

