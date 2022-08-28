220828-F-BL637-1001 PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fl. (Aug. 28, 2022) 1st Air Force Detachment Three, under the direction of U.S. Space Command, mans a Space Operations Center in preparation for the DoD’s support of NASA’s Artemis I launch Aug. 29, 2022. (U.S. Space Command video by Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855622
|VIRIN:
|220828-F-BL637-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109189668
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Operations Center, DoD Support of NASA's Artemis I Launch, by Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
