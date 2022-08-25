Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, visits Camp Beuhring Soldiers, Aug 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT

    08.25.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider, visits Soldiers at, Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2022. Holtsnider received briefs from Task Force Griz and Task Force Summit and later visited Soldiers throughout the camp. He spoke with numerous infantry, motor transport, explosive ordnance disposal, and medics during the day and witnessed a variety of demonstrations in their field of expertise. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 06:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 855613
    VIRIN: 220825-D-VN697-846
    Filename: DOD_109189479
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP BEUHRING, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, visits Camp Beuhring Soldiers, Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Embassy
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    James Holtsnider

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT