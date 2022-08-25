Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, visits Camp Beuhring Soldiers, Aug 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/855613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider, visits Soldiers at, Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2022. Holtsnider received briefs from Task Force Griz and Task Force Summit and later visited Soldiers throughout the camp. He spoke with numerous infantry, motor transport, explosive ordnance disposal, and medics during the day and witnessed a variety of demonstrations in their field of expertise. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)