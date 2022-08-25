Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider, visits Soldiers at, Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2022. Holtsnider received briefs from Task Force Griz and Task Force Summit and later visited Soldiers throughout the camp. He spoke with numerous infantry, motor transport, explosive ordnance disposal, and medics during the day and witnessed a variety of demonstrations in their field of expertise. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 06:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|855613
|VIRIN:
|220825-D-VN697-846
|Filename:
|DOD_109189479
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP BEUHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Charge d'Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, visits Camp Beuhring Soldiers, Aug 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
