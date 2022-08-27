Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 8 Wrap Up

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones and Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduces wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to Paralympic-style sports. These games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s service members across all branches of the military, including partner nations.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 23:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 855611
    VIRIN: 270821-F-JX890-0001
    Filename: DOD_109189350
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Day 8 Wrap Up, by SSgt Michael Jones and SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFW2 #WarriorGames #WoundedWarrior

