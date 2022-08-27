Orient Shield 22 begins with opening ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JAPAN

    08.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Japan

    The Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony commenced on Aug. 27, 2022, Camp Kengun, Japan Orient Shield 22, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.28.2022 00:36
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP

    USARPAC
    US Army
    Orient Shield
    OrientShield
    Orientshield22

