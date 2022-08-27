Orient Shield 22 begins with opening ceremony

The Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony commenced on Aug. 27, 2022, Camp Kengun, Japan Orient Shield 22, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 00:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855605
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109189147
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|CAMP KENGUN, KUMAMOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
