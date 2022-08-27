Orient Shield 22 begins with opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Orient Shield 22 opening ceremony commenced on Aug. 27, 2022, Camp Kengun, Japan Orient Shield 22, Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations. (Department of Defense video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self)