    2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery B-Roll

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855601
    VIRIN: 220827-N-JQ001-019
    Filename: DOD_109189066
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Archery B-Roll, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

