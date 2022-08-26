The U.S. Army Parachute Team lights up the sky for Airshow of the Cascades

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an evening demonstration parachute jump with pyro in Madras, Oregon on 27 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Airshow of the Cascades 27-28 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855599
|VIRIN:
|220826-A-id671-053
|Filename:
|DOD_109189063
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MADRAS, OR, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
