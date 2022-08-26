The U.S. Army Parachute Team lights up the sky for Airshow of the Cascades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an evening demonstration parachute jump with pyro in Madras, Oregon on 27 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Airshow of the Cascades 27-28 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)