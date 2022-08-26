Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team lights up the sky for Airshow of the Cascades

    MADRAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team perform an evening demonstration parachute jump with pyro in Madras, Oregon on 27 August, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is performing for the Airshow of the Cascades 27-28 August. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855599
    VIRIN: 220826-A-id671-053
    Filename: DOD_109189063
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MADRAS, OR, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Madras
    Oregon
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Army
    Airshow of the Cascades

