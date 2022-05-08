Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    63rd Readiness Division highlights Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Civilian Mr. Michael Poplewko, anti-terrorism officer, 63rd Readiness Division speaks about the importance of Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855581
    VIRIN: 220805-A-NP785-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109188641
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Readiness Division highlights Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARBest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT