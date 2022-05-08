U.S. Army Reserve Civilian Mr. Michael Poplewko, anti-terrorism officer, 63rd Readiness Division speaks about the importance of Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855581
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-NP785-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109188641
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd Readiness Division highlights Anti-Terrorism Awareness Month, by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
