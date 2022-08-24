TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and U.S. Border Patrol extracted a migrant suffering from exposure in the Baboquivari Mountains.
At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a call routed through Tohono O’odham Police Dispatch that a migrant was lost, in the rain, in distress and in need of medical aid in a remote area of the Baboquivari Mountains. Because the migrant called 911, the system was able to fix his location to within 50 feet.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2022 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|855569
|VIRIN:
|220824-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109188551
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol execute a rescue in the Baboquivari Mountains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT