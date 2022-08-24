B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol execute a rescue in the Baboquivari Mountains

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and U.S. Border Patrol extracted a migrant suffering from exposure in the Baboquivari Mountains.



At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a call routed through Tohono O’odham Police Dispatch that a migrant was lost, in the rain, in distress and in need of medical aid in a remote area of the Baboquivari Mountains. Because the migrant called 911, the system was able to fix his location to within 50 feet.