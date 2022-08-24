Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol execute a rescue in the Baboquivari Mountains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) and U.S. Border Patrol extracted a migrant suffering from exposure in the Baboquivari Mountains.

    At approximately 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center (A2C2) received a call routed through Tohono O’odham Police Dispatch that a migrant was lost, in the rain, in distress and in need of medical aid in a remote area of the Baboquivari Mountains. Because the migrant called 911, the system was able to fix his location to within 50 feet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 855569
    VIRIN: 220824-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_109188551
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol execute a rescue in the Baboquivari Mountains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    CBP
    USBP
    AMO
    Baboquivari Mountains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT